Tesla pressed the UK to raise taxes on gasoline and diesel

ACD April 11, 2021

Tesla lobbied the British government to raise taxes on combustion cars and thereby increase aid for electric cars.

Lobbying is putting pressure on a government or a company, especially with regard to political and economic decisions. And that is precisely what, according to The Guardian newspaper, Tesla has done about the British executive.

The intention of the company that Elon Musk created and runs was for the British government, led by Boris Johnson, raise taxes on gasoline and diesel cars in order to fund higher subsidies for electric vehicles while, at the same time, banning hybrid cars.

Taxes on fuel and the purchase of combustion cars

The Californian company, according to the British newspaper, demanded an increase in fuel taxes and a levy on the purchase of gasoline and diesel cars to finance grants and tax exemptions, such as VAT exemption for battery-powered cars.

«Support the adoption of zero-emission vehicles through mechanisms that make new fossil fuel cars pay for the damage they cause it is totally reasonable and logical, ”Tesla wrote in a document presented in July last year to the British government. “The result can be a revenue neutral system for the government.”

In the United Kingdom, the government has been freezing the fuel tax for 11 years, which has meant that the public coffers have stopped entering around 50,000 million pounds (more than 57,000 million euros). This measure, imitated in many European countries, is due to the rulers’ fear of losing the support of the electorate and avoiding possible protests, such as those that occurred in France over this same issue.

Tesla also advocated in the leaked documents for a total ban on all gasoline and diesel cars, including a ban on hybrids by 2032.

Tesla also argued that automakers should be required to sell a certain proportion of zero-emission vehicles, a measure similar to that of the state of California, where the company is headquartered.

Other proposals included paying subsidies for drivers to replace older polluting vehicles, tax breaks for corporate car users, and a “charging promise” under which the government would install chargers on any UK street that requested it.