Tesla presents the new Model S … and raises it in price 10,000 euros

The measure affects the Plaid version, with 1,020 horses and 640 km of range. It costs 130,000 euros.

The Tesla Model S 2021 has not stopped making headlines since the first photos and data were revealed. Most of these impacts have been positive or, at the very least, striking. Those of the last days, less.

In fact, this week it was known that the company led by Elon Musk canceled the announced Plaid + version, which claims to be the latest in the range of this electric saloon. And now the Plaid variant, the most performance-rich on sale, has been known to cost $ 10,000 more than anticipated.

New Tesla Model S 2021

The news broke this past morning, during the presentation and delivery event of the first 25 units of the car. Until now it has been said that the car will cost $ 119,990 with that finish, but the opening of the orders has come with surprise and unpleasantness: the price has risen to $ 129,900 (a rate closer to what the defunct Plaid + version would have). The access model to the 2021 Model S range starts at $ 79,990 in the US.

In Spain it will cost almost 130,000 euros

In our country, The 2021 Model S range will start at 89,990 euros for the Gran Autonoma variant (with two electric motors and a range per recharge of more than 650 kilometers), while the Plaid (with three motors that add more than 1,000 horsepower) shoots up to 129,990 euros.

What Musk has kept is his promise to turn his new creation into the fastest production car on the market. Because the Tesla Model S Plaid has managed to drop below two seconds in the acceleration test.

Of course, the 1.99 has marked it in the American acceleration test (from 0 to 60 mph, that is, from 0 to 96 km / h), while in our European standard, 0-100 km / h, the time goes to 2.1 seconds. Figures, in any case, impressive.

