May arrive at the end of the year to some Model 3s

It will mean, among other things, cost savings when manufacturing it

Tesla has in mind launching the so-called ‘million-mile battery’ at the end of the year, which refers to the kilometers it can complete before breaking down. In addition, a lower manufacturing cost can lower the price of electric ones.

Official confirmation from Tesla –And still with the American brand there may be delays, as recently verified with the new Roadster– but everything seems to indicate that the ‘million-mile battery’ will hit the market later this year. The keys to it are greater durability and lower costs.

Tesla develops this new battery from the hand of Contemporary Amperex Technology, although to know more information about the project, you probably have to wait for the manufacturer to celebrate its annual ‘Battery Day’, something that can happen at the end of this month of May.

The ‘million mile battery’ is not accidental, but it is a battery that, in theory, can complete exactly that distance before breaking down. In other words, 1.6 million kilometers. Current batteries can do the same with distances ranging from 500,000 to 800,000 kilometers.

It is also expected that this new battery have a lower manufacturing cost, which can positively affect the final price of electric cars, one of the biggest barriers to purchase. This, in any case, would occur later on as the costs of the project had been amortized.

The development of this new battery occurs since 2016, at which time it Elon musk He recruited a number of experts from Dalhousie University to work on it exclusively. According to . reports, Tesla’s plans are to install the first units of this new battery in some Model 3s destined for the Chinese market.

