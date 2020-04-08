The biggest cuts are for the highest positions

The measure affects both workers in the United States and outsiders

Tesla has announced a temporary reduction in salary of its employees of between 10 and 30% depending on the position they occupy in the organization chart of the company. The objective is to alleviate the economic blow caused by the coronavirus.

The crisis of coronavirus it hits the automobile industry hard from an economic point of view, which is why different manufacturers take temporary measures to cushion the blow. It is the case of Tesla, which has announced a temporary reduction in the salary of its workers that will be of a greater or lesser amount depending on the position they occupy.

In the United States, every worker in Tesla Whoever holds the position of vice president or higher will see their fees drop 30% for the duration of this crisis. Directors, for their part, will receive 20% less, while the rest of the employees will receive 10% less income.

The cuts that it foresees Tesla they will also affect workers who carry out their work outside U.S. The reduction in salary planned for them is similar to the one that will be lived in the American country. Employees who carry out tasks considered critical are not included in this measure. Also those who cannot carry out their work from home, who will be dismissed without the right to pay, although they will keep health insurance.

This global crisis has slowed down Tesla’s current projects, of which mainly three stood out. The first, the increase in production due to the arrival of its second SUV, the Model Y. The second, the assembly of the new plant located in Shanghai, China, and the third, the development of construction plans for the Gigafactory to be built in Berlin, Germany.

