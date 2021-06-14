Tesla must compensate its Norwegian customers with 13,000 euros

Enlarge

Tesla will compensate the Norwegian owners of the Tesla Model S for slowing down the charging speed and giving less autonomy than promised.

Bad news for Tesla in Norway. The Californian electric car automaker has been ordered to pay 136,000 crowns ($ 16,000 or around 13,000 euros) to each of its thousands of customers in Norway for slow down the loading speed of your vehicles.

It all started in 2019, with a brand software update that affected the battery life of Tesla Model S vehicles manufactured between 2013 and 2015 (there is talk of a 11 percent decline). This provoked the complaints of dozens of Norwegian owners of Tesla before the Justice of the country.

Less autonomy and less charging speed

At first, Tesla argued that these changes were made in order to pprotect battery life and that only a small percentage of the owners were going to be affected.

However, some thirty clients reported a decreased autonomy and a lower charging speed in the company’s Supercharges network. Tesla did not respond to justice (did not defend itself, so to speak) and the case was resolved in favor of the plaintiffs a few days ago.

In this way, Tesla has been sentenced to compensate each customer with the aforementioned 13,000 euros, although the American brand still has the possibility to appeal.

According to calculations by the Norwegian media, more than 10,000 Tesla owners would be affected for the update only in Norway. This could cause the car company founded and run by Elon Musk to be forced to pay a compensation of more than 130 million euros if he does not appeal or the courts do not finally agree with him.

This would be a new setback for Tesla in Norway, a country where until recently it had the hegemony in vehicle sales month after month. Recently, it was overtaken by Volkswagen.