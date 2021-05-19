Tesla Model Y, BMW iX3 …

The new issue of Autopista Magazine (nº 3168) is now on sale, an edition loaded with electricity with our great test on board of the most exclusive electric SUVs of the moment: Tesla Model Y, Mercedes EQC, Ford Mustang Mach-E, BMW iX3, Jaguar i-Pace and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

May 18, 2021 (09:25 CET)

Autopista 3168 Magazine, on sale now

A number loaded with “Electricity and kilowatts in abundance”, this is what you can find in the new issue of the Autopista Magazine (nº 3168), now on sale. In this new edition you will be able to enjoy a complete in-depth report of the Most exclusive electric SUVs of the moment, that have passed through our test center. Attentive to our analysis and our collection of data from models as spectacular as Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Mercedes EQC, BMW iX3, Jaguar i-Pace and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

In addition to our mega-comparison of electric SUVs, you can read other many more contents. We detail them all, below.

Exclusive electric SUVs

We pit the Tesla Model Y against the BMW iX3, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Jaguar i-Pace, Mercedes EQC and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Mercedes C Class

We get behind the wheel of the new Mercedes C63 with AMG technology.

Audi e-tron GT

Can a 100% electric sports car make you forget a gasoline one? Audi shows us that it is with the new e-tron GT.

Hyundai santa fe

The Santa Fe is completely renewed. It even launches a platform for the arrival of hybrid versions.

Volkswagen R range

When the Golf Variant arrives there will be seven VW models with all the sportiness of the most famous “R”.

Toll on the highways

The truths and lies of the new payment for use on the highways that the Government wants to collect.

Kia Stonic

A new sporty finish and light hybridization versions of 48V are here.

The book of Emilio de Villota

The book “Emilio de Villota. A Spaniard in the golden age of F1” is now on sale.

Hyundai bayon

We drive the new access SUV to Hyundai’s utility range.

Formula 1

How is the adaptation of the Mexican driver Checo Pérez to the Red Bull team? We tell you the keys.

The best drivers: Gilles Villeneuve

A driver who has gone down in F1 history as one of the most spectacular.

60th anniversary highway

We review another five years in the history of Autopista, this time from 1981 to 1985.

1975 Range Rover

We drive one of the first units of the legendary all-terrain vehicle on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.