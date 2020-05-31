Astronauts rode the electric SUV to the launch complex

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have taken off this Saturday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on SpaceX’s first manned mission, the Elon Musk space company. And as the founder of Tesla, the company’s electric cars have also been protagonists in the hours leading up to launch.

A Tesla Model X has taken astronauts to the launch pad after saying goodbye to their family, to whom they have been able to briefly greet from a safe distance. They were already dressed in their space suits, futuristic cut and the result of SpaceX engineering.

The Model X is an SUV from the firm of Palo Alto. Its most distinctive feature is its gull-wing doors. Equip two independent motors. Its Great Autonomy version accredits 422 horses and 507 kilometers, while the Performance reaches 619 horses with a route of 487 kilometers. Each one costs 88,990 and 105,990 euros respectively.

Behnken and Hurley have then made their way to Launch Complex 39, the ‘Launch Complex 39’. The same platform that NASA once used during Apollo-era missions, including Apollo 11, which ended in 1969 with the first, and thus far only, moon landing in human history.

The objective of this mission, whose name is Crew Dragon Demo-2, is to demonstrate that SpaceX is already prepared to face manned flights. Astronauts head to the International Space Station. Elon Musk has already said that it is only the beginning, as his ambition is to one day colonize the planet Mars.

The rocket in question is the Falcon 9 Block 5, active and perfecting since 2018. Demo-2 is the latest test for SpaceX’s human space flight system to receive NASA certification to operate manned missions to and from the International Space Station.

