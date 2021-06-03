Tesla Model S Plaid speeds faster than $ 1 million cars

The new Tesla Model S Plaid it is capable of covering the quarter mile or 400 meters in 9.2 seconds. Distance is common when testing vehicle speed and acceleration capabilities. The time achieved by the electric car is less than some million dollar supercars.

After months of delays, the vehicle will begin to be delivered from June 10. Tesla has an event planned for the first owners. Months ago the company updated the specifications of the Model S and Model X, increasing the range and completely changing the interior of both vehicles. The new steering wheel drew attention above all.

Over the past few weeks, prototypes of the Model S on some tracks in California. During testing they have been able to break some speed and acceleration records.

Jay leno, the legendary TV host, explained on the popular podcast Spike’s Car Radio, that he went to the Famous Track in Bakersfield in May to witness as the Model S broke the quarter mile record.

According to Leno, the vehicle was able to complete it in 9.247 seconds to 244 kilometers per hour. A record, which he explained is now official, and verified by the NHRA, although there are still no announcements from the association or the brand.

Cars capable of doing the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds are reserved for supercars, and many of them priced above a million dollars. This is the first time that a four-door sedan has succeeded.

Tesla Model S on the Famous Track / Photo: The Kilowatts

Tesla Model S, above million dollar supercars

These are the ten fastest cars in official quarter mile tests today. If made official, the Tesla Model S It would be the fastest quarter-mile vehicle in the world, topping all these supercars of mostly limited editions of more than a million dollars.

At the moment the only car that could overcome it would be the Rimac Fridge, which in unofficial tests has achieved times of 8.6 seconds. Of course, this car will have a limited production of 150 cars at a price of 2 million dollars. The Tesla Model S Paid will sell for $ 120,000.

CarYearTime and speedNotesBugatti Chiron Sport20189.4 sec / 254.3 km / h Limited production of 500 units Porsche 918 Spyder20159.7 sec / 233.4 km / h Limited production of 918 unitsMcLaren P120159.8 sec / 239.6 km / h Limited production of 375 unitsBugatti Veyron Super Sport2010N / D Limited production of 30 units McLaren 720S20189.9 sec / 238.5 km / h McLaren Senna201910.1 sec / 237.3 km / h Limited production of 500 units Bugatti Veyron 200610.1 sec / 228.5 km / h Limited production of 420 units Ferrari 488 Pista201910.1 sec / 231.9 km / hPorsche 911 Turbo S (992) 202010.1 sec / 220.5 km / hThe only four-seat sports carLamborghini Huracán Performante201810.2 sec / 218.9 km / h Atmospheric engine

