Tesla Model S Plaid Reveals Its Huge Active Rear Wing at Laguna Seca

Tesla has returned to Laguna Seca with a more advanced Model S Plaid prototype and its final configuration. We believe that to try to break the electric record, which is precisely held by the same model, although the novelty is the unprecedented large rear wing.

A prototype of the new Tesla Model S Plaid, more than likely corresponding to the Plaid + version, has recently been seen undergoing in-depth tests at the Laguna Seca circuit. This is the same layout as at the end of last year a tough and media battle was fought between this model and the new Lucid Air, who exchanged positions at the head of the official times table for electric vehicles on this Californian track.

So everything indicates that the company has decided to return to the circuit to set a new time with a more advanced prototype and equipped with the final production configuration of the most powerful variant of its electric sedan. Despite the implications of these tests and their possible repercussions, what curiously has captured all the media attention is a hitherto unpublished detail of the model, its huge active rear wing.

Prototypes of the triple-engine Plaid variant of the Tesla Model S used very different aerodynamic configurations during its development, especially those used in circuits such as Laguna Seca or the Nürburgring, where we even saw a prototype equipped with a GT3-style spoiler whose purpose was, according to Elon Musk’s statements, to serve as an aerodynamic calibration tool during tests.

This new spoiler is very different and as can be seen clearly in the images in the upper gallery, at certain speeds it remains completely hidden, to get up high when necessary. This is the first time that this new aerodynamic element has been seen, of which its existence was unknown until now.

Record

Although we cannot confirm it for the moment, in theory we are facing a new record attempt by the Fremont company. Despite the current record for electric vehicles on this Californian track is held precisely by a previous prototype of the Tesla Model S Plaid, which is closely followed by the Lucid Air, whose best time was a single second behind the Tesla model.