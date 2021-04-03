Tesla Model S P100D vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The German response to Tesla Model S It is late, but it does so with great prominence on an engine that generates more than 1,000 Nm of torque, which is manifested with maximum vigor; The Porsche Taycan Turbo S challenges the current Model S, the forerunner among electric sports saloons, which in September received a update.

Our two contenders promise, on the one hand, 611 hp in the case of the Tesla and 625 hp in the Porsche, which can reach 761 hp using Boost mode. With this potential are capable of reaching 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 and 2.7, respectively, according to official data. Spectacular performance figures to shoot both models at impressive acceleration, with times that take your breath away.

Although they are purely electric, the Taycan Turbo S and Model S P100D aren’t here to save the world. At Porsche, lofty goals of pure efficiency have never been at the top of the priority list. The Turbo S designation truly reflects the spirit of the German model. And the P, in the case of the Tesla, stands for performance, “Performance.”

We tune up the Tesla Model S before examining it

Tesla Modes S P100D, we prepare the rocket

Tesla did not respond to our multiple requests for a test unit for our comparison. But we didn’t want to give it up, so we rented a Model S registered in 2019 that mounted all the equipment available then and with the latest updates.

We started the comparison on the test track in Lahr (Germany). First with the Tesla, which we ended up fully charging a few kilometers before arriving. To start with, we select the “Von Sinnen +” mode, which not only maximizes torque, but also optimizes the temperature of the battery pack. This “wellness treatment” lasts 25 minutes. Only then can we accelerate beyond our senses.

To do this, according to the instructions, the brakes must first be warmed up and the air suspension brought to low level, minimizing ground clearance. Then you have to press the brake pedal with your left foot, while with the right we press the accelerator – then the screen shows the “Launch Control” mode -. We release the brake pedal … and hyperventilate.

The Tesla Model S P100D does not meet the expected performance

Dizziness and vertigo, our sensations

The initial impulse starting from a standstill takes you even beyond the experience you can feel with a super sports car., because “violence” erupts over the Tesla without any preamble. Silently, without the roar that our head could hope for. No turbocharger whistle is heard or felt. Nothing that announces the arrival of the wrecking ball approaching hopelessly –it simply hits–. You were here … and now you are there. And perception flows through the brain.

Elon Musk promised his customers in 2019 that this Model S would travel 100m. from standstill in 2.7 seconds and that it could even leave the clock in 2.5 seconds –2.1 announces for the most powerful version that arrives this year with 1,100 CV–. But on our first try, nOur measuring device shows 3.2 seconds. So we go back to make a new acceleration tracing the process; this time one tenth below, 3.1 seconds. We try again to see if we can match the official figure, but times go by without approaching. On the contrary: 3.4; 4.5 and 6.1.

The Porsche shows stable values ​​between 2.8 and 2.9 seconds in the different accelerations performed, while the Tesla drops significantly from the third attempt. The Taycan offers the best performance in a continuous way, as in the acceleration sequence ten times in a row from zero to 250 km / h. The “wrecking ball” has kept consciousness unchanged ten times, while our stomachs have tensed as many times, the same times in which we have briefly traveled to another state of consciousness. Signs of fatigue? We do, but technology does not.

Test after test, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S does not fatigue

Are these series of tests really relevant, are they useful? Not for daily use. But strong promises require review by a trade journal for credibility. The reader has the right to know if these spectacular values ​​are real or only serve to make noise through Twitter.

We have been highlighting the development efforts that Porsche is undertaking with the Taycan, so we will only briefly highlight one of its technological milestones: its triple cooling system, which nips critical temperatures in the battery cells in the bud. Thermal management is so subtle that the driver typically doesn’t even hear the fan hum. This is different in the Model S, because in our unit the noise sucked in from the depths of the power unit accompanies us almost every time we stopped.

Tesla Model S P100D vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S, we left the circuit

Now we are in our favorite hills with their winding streets, where we will subject our protagonists to numerous performance requests in the “Von Sinnen +” mode. Namely, accelerations moving in a range between 60 to 100 km / h without a cornering, where the Tesla, after a while, sits with the powertrain braked; its performance has lowered.

Now, instead of hitting the ball against the wall of the house, the full throttle is closer to the sensations of a hammer striking a nail. Obviously the self-protection mechanism that protects the battery from damage has come into operation. At this point, by the way, the screen shows a little less than 30 percent charge level. Similar to the Porsche, but this one nevertheless still uses all the available power reserve.

The Tesla Model S P100D protects itself before greater evils are to be lamented

Even equipped with the optional electronic stabilizers, our version of the Model S found it difficult to keep up with its rival in the behavior section. The stately American saloon appears to defiantly resist centrifugal force in long corners. But in tight turns, the front axle loses ambition to lateral forces; where the tesla understeers, the porsche comes off the apex of the curve as if towed, not deviating an apex from the trajectory.

In any case none of them feel agile on this terrain, where the enormous weight and large dimensions are felt. But the Porch seamlessly negotiates inertia and stoically withstands the push to the outer edge of the curve. The very low-set battery pack centers gravity towards the ground and despite its 2.3 tonnes of weight, it stays solidly on the track, with a lateral acceleration that makes the stomach move. We can be glad that the sports seats offer so much lateral support. And also the fact that the steering and chassis give such good feedback.

The Model S it lacks that interaction. The steering offers a more artificial feel and does not convey as faithfully what happens under the front wheels as the Porsche does.. As a result, linear stability on the highway is more affected when there are gusts of wind. Adaptive air suspension puts a real strain on it, with a standout result, but it can’t match the Taycan’s chassis serenity. The suspension is somewhat dry in the Tesla.

Tesla Model S P100D vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S, behind the wheel

Inside of Tesla, the silence of the march is interrupted by certain creaks in the instrument panel when we ride on uneven road surfaces and the windshield wipers sound when it rains more than necessary. With certain ripples in the leather upholstery, protruding rubber seals, as well as plastic adjustments and uneven tolerances in certain settings, the trim level is closer to that of a prototype than a premium production car. Conversely, the standard equipment is very complete.

In the center of the dashboard stands out the huge 17 inch monitor. With a dominant perception, he remains ambivalent. In terms of presence, size and sharpness, it pales the competition’s products, but its performance can be improved. The smartphone generation should allow to use the little buttons and numerous submenus intuitively when the vehicle is stationary. Typing and swiping while driving is distracting even for digital natives.

At the wheel, the sensations of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S are exquisite

In any case, Tesla hasn’t focused on operational safety: the temptations of the internet can be used even at high speeds. In addition, there are warnings that are formulated in questionable ways. For example, “as a conductor you should not read the large text of karaoke songs, but just sing from memory.” Or the legally dubious stunt of declare Autopilot features as a beta version. Also in the negative must we find some essential functions, such as the air circulation hidden in submenus. That would be fine if voice control were useful at the time of use, but the system does not understand the freely formulated command “turn air recirculation on!”

In any case, if we compare it with the porsche, even with the Autopilot package –optional for 7,500 euros–, the Tesla currently offers fewer assistants and security systems. For example, the Model S lacks knee airbags, exit and cross traffic warnings, or a night vision system.

Tesla Model S P100D vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S, who said savings?

On this occasion we cannot point to any record of low electricity consumption with our protagonists. The Tesla consumed 35 kWh / 100 km on average, with a range of 294 km, while the average consumption of Porsche was 33.9 kWh / 100 km and had to go to the charging station after 272 km. On the economy driving range, the Tesla achieved 23.5 kWh / 100 km and the Porsche 24.9 kWh / 100 km. This results in a maximum range of 437 km (Model S) and 370 km (Taycan).

To recharge, at a fast charging station, the Tesla admitted almost 150 kW, while the power received by the Porsche rose to 250 kW. The situation was different on our 22 kW AC wallbox. Here, the Model S powered its three-phase battery with 24 amps of intensity, taking almost 6.4 hours for a full recharge. For its part, the Taycan was hooked to the cable for 8.3 hours, requiring three phases of 16 amp intensity each to recharge, so it only used 11 kW of power, half the charging possibilities of our wallbox. .

The Tesla is ahead of the Porsche in terms of charging and consumption optionsas well as functionality, with its wide tailgate, three-seater rear seat instead of two seats, and easier entry inside. Not forgetting the screen with its detailed visualization. And of course the price: for the Taycan we could buy almost two Model S. But when it comes to driving a car, the Porsche is clearly ahead. To be clear, the Taycan is the best electric saloon. Great if you can afford it!