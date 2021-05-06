Tesla Model offer analysis May 3, 2021

The MOVES III Plan has become a real booster when it comes to buying an electric car, and it is that in the best of cases it is possible to access a discount of up to € 7,700 that leaves us real bargains as is a Tesla Model 3 at the price of a “simple” BMW 320d diesel: who was going to say? Specifically, the people of Tesla offer the rear-wheel drive access version for € 45,990, an amount that makes it possible to buy a Tesla Model 3 for € 37,990 including those aided and the obligatory manufacturer discount.

The infotainment of Tesla and its network of Superchargers is a differential point

Since the second edition of MOVES Elon Musk’s firm was very clear that it had to meet the requirements of the same to further boost sales of what is so far its access model, which led Tesla back in January to lower the rate of its D-segment saloon by six thousand euros, a saloon that stands out for its enormous technological load that it has, thus for being one of the best electric vehicles on the market and the possibility of having a own network of fast chargers, the well-known Superchargers, which until now have been unbeatable with respect to the increasingly better alternative projects of the different electricity companies.

Focusing on the offer model, we are talking about a proposal with the own amplitude of that segment of average size (Audi A4 or BMW 3 Series) given its 2,875 mm wheelbase and 425 liters of rear trunk to which are added another 117 liters of the front, but with a few qualities of finishes and adjustments that do not reach those offered by traditional premium brands like Audi, BMW or Volvo. However, the access step does have a excellent mechanical section made up of a 239 hp motor and a useful 60 kWh battery that are capable of achieving a 0 to 100 km / h in 5.6 seconds and one autonomy of 448 km according to the WLTP cycle.

All this is completed with good standard equipment and with some of the most successful infotainment and update systems, although the most striking possibilities of the American brand are billed separately, and that is the functions related to the Auto Pilot system cost between € 3,800 and € 7,500.

The Model 3 is practically the only electric saloon that exists in the environment of € 45,000

Recall that the Tesla Model 3 Standard Autonomy plus has a price of € 37,990, which results from subtracting the € 1,000 from the official rate from the € 45,990 that the manufacturer must offer and the € 7,000 from the MOVES for scrapping a used car with more seven years old. Likewise, and unlike current royalties, this amount is not conditional on financing.

As for the main alternatives, There is strictly no direct rival to the sale of the Tesla Model 3, and is that the brands are betting on offering crossovers to cover this first landing of the electric car. Therefore, it is necessary to look at those alternatives, among which we find options as interesting as the Skoda Enyaq iV 80 for € 44,300, the Mercedes EQA 250 for € 49,900 or the new Audi Q4 40 e-tron for € 48,910, three SUV in the environment of 200 HP of power, slower and with similar prices if we include the MOVES, although more practical and slightly more spacious.

