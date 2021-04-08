Tesla Model 3 Long Range, the most efficient car on the planet?

Enlarge

The US Environmental Protection Agency has released the Tesla Model 3 approved consumer data and they are surprising.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA for its acronym in English, is the body in charge in the United States of approving the consumption of new cars that are marketed in the country and in its latest analysis it has concluded that 2021’s Tesla Model 3 is the most efficient car sold there.

The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range has achieved an impressive 142 MPGe efficiency rating, which equates to just 14.73 kWh per 100 kilometers. It is the lowest combined consumption that an electric car has registered under the tests of the US agency and gives it 37 km more autonomy compared to the 2019 version of this same model.

Consumption of only 14.73 kWh per 100 kilometers

Although it is not the version of the Tesla Model 3 with greater autonomy (it declares 423 kilometers of autonomy in combined cycle), it is the most efficient variant being the only one that mounts a single electric motor instead of two and rear-wheel drive, characteristics that allow minimum consumption.

Nevertheless, Tesla claims EPA’s results are worse than its Tesla Model 3 actually delivers and, by extension, all the models in its electric range (Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X and Tesla Model Y). Tesla maintains that even when the indicated range reaches zero, there is still a safety buffer, giving it extra miles of circulation.

In our country, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range it is marketed from 49,000 euros, without including the aid of the Plan Moves (up to 5,500 euros). This variant declares an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h from a standstill in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 225 km / h. According to the WLTP cycle, the one that governs our continent, it has 448 kilometers of autonomy.