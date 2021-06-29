Tesla model 2 hatchback entry 2023

Before the end of the year Tesla would present the Semi, its tractor-trailer that we have seen since 2017, next year it would begin to market the Cybertruck and shortly after it would do the same with the Roadster. Now, Autocar says that in 2023 it will be the turn for what will be the entrance car to the brand, a hatchback that could be called Model 2.

Planned to compete with the Volkswagen ID.3, Nissan LEAF and Kia Niro EV, the Tesla Model 2 would start at about $ 25,000 in the United States thanks to the fact that by that time the brand would already have a ready new battery technology that promises to reduce production cost by 50% compared to current ones, while achieving five times more power and up to 16% more autonomy per charge.

Tesla Model 2 hatchback, render Inside EVs

The goal is for these batteries to start production as early as next year, but the specification chosen for the Model 2 is still unknown. The only indication is that Musk has said that anything less than 250 miles (402 km) is not acceptable.; on the other hand, a top version could equal the 566 km that the Model 3 has in its Long Range version.

Regarding the design, there has not been more information, but all the rumors suggest that effectively it would be a compact with features very similar to those of the Model 3. At the moment, the renders that we share here of Autocar and InsideEVs are the only close-ups we have.