Tesla May Have Sold, But Elon Musk Keeps His Bitcoin Holdings

Yesterday we reported from CryptoTrend that Tesla, Elon Musk’s company, would have sold a fraction of its holding in Bitcoin. Nonetheless, many crypto users thought that Musk would have sold as well.

Elon Musk reaffirms his crypto holdings in Bitcoin

Yesterday we reported that Tesla sold a portion of its Bitcoin holdings during the first quarter of 2021, thus generating a net profit of $ 272 million.

No, you do not. I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

So, in the face of this, Dave Portnoy accused Elon Musk on Twitter of having profited from Bitcoin’s pump-and-dump. In rejecting Portnoy’s accusation, Musk stated that “Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to demonstrate the liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to keeping cash on the balance sheet.” However, he assured that he in particular has not sold any of his Bitcoins.

Will Luxembourg be a leader in Blockchain?

According to Digital Luxembourg, a movement aimed at the digitization of Luxembourg, reported that Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said that the country plans to advance the adoption of the Blockchain.

“The goal of my government is to make Luxembourg the digital pioneer that it already is,” said the prime minister. “It is in the nature of the pioneer to keep progressing rather than maintaining the leadership of the moment.”

Therefore, despite defining himself as a non-technical person or developer, he believes that technology can change lives.

Mark Cuban Sees Dogecoin’s Crypto Growth Limited

Mark Cuban assured yesterday that there is a major obstacle in the bullish race of Dogecoin, the crypto meme: Robinhood.

Yes, Robinhood. Basically Cuban ensures that Robinhood limits crypto users since they cannot spend or withdraw the crypto to another account.

“Doge is the only currency that people actually use for transactions,” he tweeted, in response to a question about his support for Dogecoin. “People spend their Doge and that means more companies will start to take it into account. The biggest inhibitor to its growth is that you can’t spend the Doge you buy at Robinhood.

Ireland enforces important crypto regulations

Last Friday the EU Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive was transposed into Irish law. This through the Criminal Justice Amendment Act on Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing of 2021.

So from now on crypto traders in Ireland must comply with AML and KYC regulations. And thus the ability to remain anonymous is greatly complicated.

“It is a crime not to comply with obligations” and “failure to comply can result in a fine, imprisonment or both,” he states in the guidelines.

In a few lines …

Crypto exchange Gemini is launching a credit card with Mastercard, according to Reuters. Crypto exchange Binance will launch a crypto market of NFT.YBOT in June.TRADE creates trading bots with the aim of consistently making profits in the crypto market.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related