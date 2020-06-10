The owner can now give access to a maximum of five people

Each person can use the application and control vehicle parameters

Update is now available in the United States

Tesla has introduced a new update that makes it easier to share the car with family and friends. Each owner can give access to a maximum of five people, who can use the application with their own user and thus control various parameters of the vehicle.

Until now, when an owner wanted to share his car, he had been obliged to provide his user credentials so that the invited driver had access to the brand’s application. The new mechanism will allow each individual to have their own user, although in the long run it can help move towards car-sharing.

This circumstance will help rental companies, which will be able to offer their clients a more personalized experience in Elon Musk vehicles. The founder has always maintained that his cars are called to sweep the taxi and car-sharing business by his Autopilot system, today still in development.

The update is already available in the United States, so it is only a matter of time before it also reaches other markets. A new feature called ‘Car Access’ appears in the user’s account, from where you can name a maximum of five drivers by sending them an invitation.

Drivers receive the invitation in their email. Once the Tesla application is installed on your phone, they can access the configuration of the car in question as if they were its owner, and thus consult the location of the car, control the battery recharge or manipulate parameters such as air conditioning.

Elon Musk has always flirted with the idea that his cars are permanently in circulation, generating income for those owners who want to share them with individuals who need a vehicle for punctual displacement.

So far that’s only a statement of intent, although this new update is a first step in that direction. Only time will tell if Musk’s vision becomes a reality.

This news occurs when Tesla shares have exceeded $ 1,000 per unit for the first time, which is a new historical record for the Palo Alto electric car firm, which has already recovered from the crash of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard