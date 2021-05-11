Tesla loses from highs 40%

It is difficult, very difficult to separate Elon Musk’s personality from Tesla’s. Not to say impossible. Its charismatic founder brings strength to everything he touches, including Tesla. In fact this past weekend his sounded presentation on duty on “Saturday Night Live” in New York and his announcement about the fact that he suffers from Asperger’s.

And this fact, in its previous hours, has made it possible for the Tesla Cybertruck prototype to have walked through the streets of the Big Apple. It is the company’s electric pickup, which is scheduled to launch in 2022, in one of the most profitable free marketing promotions that Elon Musk boasts. And also on NBC from the hand of Jay Leno as we see in the photo.

Tesla tweet Cybertruck

This is how things are done in the United States, although you already know that sometimes, as happened in 2018 with his departure from the chairmanship of the company’s Board, he has also been fined up to $ 20 million for filtering through tweets, the forecasts of the price of electrified cars.

Tesla Cybertruck

E Elon Musk, genius and figure, highlights that Tesla Model Y will be ehe best-selling car worldwide in 2022 and 2023. It seems, with the data in hand, hard to believe. But the truth is that the complete production of the second quarter of the year of the company, would already be sold. A quarter that is not usually especially beneficial for Tesla accounts, between April and June it is expected to reach a production capacity that exceeds the slightly more than 180,300 of the first, which was already a record number for Tesla.

And the thing may not stop there, because from the European Electric Car Report they highlight that Tesla’s European market can be reactivated by 20% this year from 13% in 2020. In this way it would be placed at the same level as Volkswagen, the leader of sales in the Old Continent in the electrical segment. We are talking about a falling market in Tesla since 2019 and remember that the European was the largest in the world in this type of technology in 2020, until China dethroned it at the beginning of this year.

With this and with everything, the truth is that Tesla does not finish raising its head in the market. In its stock chart we see how the value yields above 6% in the last five sessions. It lost 5% in the previous month, 20% in the quarter, while it gained 56.7% in the previous six months. And so far this year, it has already lost 8.90%.

Tesla quote

It does not seem that the results of the end of last month reactivate the value, after winning 438 million, while its income rose 74% to 10,380 million dollars compared to the same period of the previous year. Good results, thanks to the extraordinary ones, with the sale of CO2 rights to other manufacturers, with which it obtained 518 million dollars. You already know that Tesla cars, being zero emissions into the atmosphere, generate surplus carbon dioxide that you can sell on the emissions market to other companies.

Regarding the outputs and inputs of the value, highlight two. Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford’s sale of up to 6 million Tesla shares in the first quarter, placing it with a portfolio of 16.2 million shares in the company. Sales, for which it was the largest external shareholder of Tesla, which have also occurred in previous quarters.

And the purchase of the also very mediatic Cathie Wood, in her Ark Investment Management fund of 49,755 shares, for 34.55 million dollars. All this after selling shares of the electric car company and buying from Coinbase Global in the last month. Wood sees long-term potential in Tesla: it puts its price at $ 3,000 in 2025.

According to the Investment Strategies premium indicators, Tesla reaches a score, slightly revised downward, of 8 out of 10 total points with an uptrend in the medium and long term, total momentum, as well as positive rapid and long-term increasing volume. On the negative side, medium-term volume decreasing and the range of amplitude, volatility in the medium and long term, increasing.

