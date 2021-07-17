Tesla Launches Total Autonomous Driving Subscription

Tesla has finally released the expected subscription to full autonomous driving. Until now it was an extra package that can be purchased when ordering a vehicle or later from the company’s website or app. The price is 10,000 dollars or 7,500 euros.

The total autonomous driving package includes navigating with autopilot, which on the highway, takes you to your destination, automatic lane change, self-parking, summoning (the vehicle approaches where you are), Hardware 3.0 (the computer necessary to achieve autonomous driving total) and the detection of traffic signs, including traffic lights and stop signs.

In the future, Tesla Plans to Achieve Level 5 Total Autonomous Driving and if you have the package contracted, it is activated immediately in the vehicle. In addition, it is an extra that has increased significantly in price in the last year and a half. According to Elon musk, it will continue to climb as they approach the milestone allowing the car to go from point A to point B fully automatically.

The subscription to total autonomous driving arrives

10,000 dollars or 7,500 euros is a significantly high price that prevents many people from accessing full autonomous driving and other benefits offered through this package. That is why Elon musk Y Tesla They have been talking – for months now – of offering it as a subscription. This would allow many people to experience it and use it only in times when they really need it. For example, during a trip.

Initially it would arrive at the end of 2020, then it was delayed to the beginning of 2021 and then to the second quarter of 2021. It has finally arrived at the beginning of the third quarter of 2022. As usual in Tesla, the subscription arrives on a Friday night from the United States , Saturday morning in Europe, a week after beta 9 of total autonomous driving.

Subscription prices for full autonomous driving and hardware 3.0

The subscription to full autonomous driving has different prices, based on the packages you have contracted in the past:

Regular price: $ 199 a monthCars with the Enhanced Autopilot Package: $ 99 per month

Tesla remembers that there is no refund to the monthly subscription, but that it can be canceled at any time. They also don’t offer free trials and could increase the price at any time. At the moment it is only available in the United States, but it could reach Europe and other regions in the next few days.

In addition to this, Tesla now sells the upgrade to Hardware 3.0 for those with vehicles that were handed over to their owners with Hardware 2.0 or 2.5 – that is, cars sold between October 2016 and April 2019 – that never contracted the total autonomous driving package, but want to contract the subscription. Price is $ 1,500.

