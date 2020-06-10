Tesla has become this Wednesday the most valuable car brand in the world. The company’s shares have crossed the $ 1,000 barrier and are trading at 1016.90 at the time of publication of these lines. The company’s total value has soared in turn to $ 188.61 billion.

This means that Tesla is now more valuable than the sum of the Volkswagen Group −85,720 million−, Daimler −47,120− and Ferrari −43,410−. A new demonstration of the fury caused by the Elon Musk company for the prospects for growth and future dominance of the automotive market.

Until now Toyota was the most valuable manufacturer in the world −179,000 million−, in addition to being second in sales volume with 10.7 million units in 2019. Tesla only sold 367,000 vehicles, but the inertia of the company is such that it has managed to unseat traditional brands.

Tesla’s shares have grown fivefold in just one year. In June 2019 they were trading at $ 200. In November, just before the presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck, they were at 350. They finished the year at $ 418.

The climb continued throughout the month of January and appeared to hit a ceiling on February 19, when it hit $ 917. The coronavirus pandemic caused a sustained decline until March 18, when shares bottomed at $ 361.

Since then, Tesla’s shares have risen again like foam. And now they have not only recovered everything lost when the peak of the Covid-19, but they have been located in values ​​that represent a historical record for the firm.

Tesla Cybertruck

Growth expectations coincide with the news that the Tesla Semi could soon go into production and that Elon Musk had visited a UK center in person with the intention of installing a new battery factory. The production of the Cybertruck will also be announced shortly.

In the short and medium term, Tesla’s future lies in resolving the manufacturing of the Tesla Model Y. Deliveries have already begun in the United States, but the company is having difficulty scaling up its production. In 2021 the Semi and the expected Cybertruck will debut, and in 2022 a Tesla Roadster that is called to redefine sportsmanship.

The company has gained muscle with the launch of the Shanghai gigafactory, thanks to a good synergy with local authorities. It has also started building a new factory in Berlin and will shortly announce another one in the United States, which will take over the Cybertruck.

Since the success of SpaceX’s mission, Tesla shares have risen $ 120

