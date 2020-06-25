The United States authorities are investigating Tesla due to a series of failures recorded on the browser screen of the old Tesla Model S.

Owners of some older Tesla Model S are experiencing issues with their huge browser screen. This has caught the attention of the American authorities, who have decided to investigate what is happening.

In the last 13 months, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received a total of 11 complaints from owners of Tesla Model S manufactured between 2012 and 2015 over time of use between 3.9 and 6.3 years.

As reflected in documents published by NHTSA this Wednesday, the problem that seems to cause the failure of the browser screen and the media control unit (MCU) has to do with the 8GB eMMC NAND flash memory chip of the Nvidia Tegra 3 processor that Tesla used in the Model S from 2012 to 2015.

“EMMC NAND flash devices have a limited lifespan based on the number of program / erase cycles. The MCU allegedly fails prematurely due to wear and tear on the eMMC NAND flash memory,” explains NHTSA in its report.

In case the memory chip starts to wear out, firstly users will experience some performance issuessuch as longer power on times, more frequent screen restarts, loss of connection or loss of navigation.

The final failure of the MCU causes loss of audio and video characteristics of the screen, This can affect the information and entertainment systems, navigation and even the display of the rear camera images when the reverse gear is engaged. It can also affect climate controls and limits on battery charge current. Of course, neither the car’s control systems nor the supplementary restraint systems are affected.

As NHTSA points out, Tesla used the same MCU with the Tegra 3 processor in some 159,000 units of Model S between 2012 and 2018 and Model X between 2016 and 2018. The objective of the research is to evaluate the scope, frequency and security consequences that this problem can have.

