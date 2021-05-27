Tesla installs more than 200,000 PowerWalls since it went on sale

05/27/2021 at 3:50 PM CEST

Despite problems with its sunroof, Tesla’s PowerWall has apparently been one of the best-selling items of the year. The company announced on Twitter that it has sold nearly 200,000 PowerWalls, about double the number it had sold during this time in 2020.

The PowerWall allows through a solar panel that users can have a backup of energy in their house when the sun goes down. This makes many users have used this battery for their day to day due to power outages. In fact, some users have commented on this on Twitter, such as Andru Edwards, who explained that “My neighbors began to send me messages asking why I had the lights on if there was no light.” Elon Musk has explained that perhaps in the future PowerWalls will be able to release electricity to the electrical grid during storms like the one that hit Texas in April and left the state without power.

Apparently a huge number of PowerWalls have been put up for sale, and they are working to produce even more. Recently Tesla has explained that in its first quarter the profits were largely thanks to this product. To the point that they will no longer sell solar panels without the Powerwall unit. In addition, an updated version called PowerWall + was recently unveiled that can provide 9.6kW of power and up to 5kW continuous.