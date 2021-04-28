Tesla improves the autonomy of the Model 3

Tesla can be considered one of the references in the electric car market, and the Tesla Model 3, one of the best electric cars you can buy today. One of Tesla’s weighty arguments is the continuous arrival of updates to its cars, updates that translate into an improvement in the autonomy of the car. Tesla Model 3, what already exceeds 600 kilometers on a single charge.

The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla model in our country, and it will continue to be so predictably until the arrival of the Tesla Model Y, the compact SUV of the American firm. With an articulated range in three available versions, The Tesla Model 3 is also the only Tesla that falls within the government aid plan, So we can get a Tesla Model 3 for less than € 40,000 thanks to the help of the MOVES III Plan.

Now Tesla has slightly updated the technical characteristics of the Model 3 Grand Autonomy, the most capable version of the American sedan, which for the second time in Spain it once again exceeds 600 kilometers of autonomy on a single charge. How do they do it?

The Tesla Model 3 exceeds 600 kilometers of autonomy

The Great Autonomy version is the only one that receives the small update that Tesla has prepared for the Tesla Model 3, basically consisting of a battery that now has 82 kWh of gross capacity instead of the previous 79 kWh. This improvement, together with the arrival a few months ago of more aerodynamic alloy wheels and a heat pump for the air conditioning system has allowed the approved range of the Model 3 Grand Autonomy to go from 580 kilometers to 614 kilometers on a single charge.

The Tesla Model 3, yes, has not seen its price change, so that we can acquire a Model 3 Standard Range Plus for € 45,990 before aid, a price that rises to € 52,390 in the case of the variant that concerns us today, the Great Autonomy. For those looking for maximum performance, Tesla offers the Tesla Model 3 Performance, with 570 kilometers of autonomy and a blazing acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.3 seconds.

The standard equipment is very complete, including a panoramic glass roof, adaptive LED headlights, an electric boot lid or heated and electrically adjustable seats. All of it, with the guarantee of having the Tesla supercharger network that, in the case of the Model 3, allows it to exceed 250 kW of power, gaining autonomy at a rate of 100 kilometers every 8 minutes.