Tesla helps fix payment processor errors with bitcoin BTCPay Server

A few days after starting to accept payments with bitcoin (BTC), the electric car company Tesla already contributes with the work of developers. Thanks to the company’s security team, several vulnerabilities in the open source payment processor BTCPay Server system were fixed.

Tesla identified a serious vulnerability, which affected server users who “use the Docker implementation, have an email server configured, and enable registration for users in Server Settings,” the BTCPay Server team explained via Github.

The bug was fixed with the release of version 1.0.7.1 of the BTCPay Server code, which also included the solution of other “low-impact vulnerabilities that affected versions 1.0.7.0 and earlier.”

The developers of the project thanked Tesla Motors for “responsible disclosure” and help in solving the errors detected. What’s more, The update includes the resolution of another bug, pointed out by researcher Qaiser Abbas.

«The security team [de Tesla] did an audit and got in touch with us. Then we focus on fixing most of the points they revealed one by one. They are now helping us improve our security-related disclosure process, ”said Nicolas Dorier, founder of BTCPay, as quoted by Coindesk.

BTCPay Server urges its users to update to the new version as soon as possible, to mitigate the risks. However, the developers they do not indicate what were the risks that their users faced with the vulnerabilities now fixed in the software.

Nicolas Dorier, founder of BTCPay Server, acknowledged Tesla’s involvement in solving some bugs.

Created in 2017, BTCPay offers a gateway to receive payments with bitcoin, using its servers. With a simple setup process, any store can start receiving payments or donations in BTC, as Dorier himself explained to CriptoNoticias a while ago.

The project has gained notoriety in the bitcoiner environment, which has earned it financial support for its development. The largest contribution recorded to date came from Kraken, one of the largest exchanges in the market, which gave him a donation of $ 150,000 last June.

Tesla invests, accepts payments and supports Bitcoin projects

By helping to resolve the vulnerability of this payment gateway, the car company Tesla joins the world of Bitcoin more strongly.

Already its CEO and founder, Elon Musk, had flirted for a while with BTC and other cryptocurrencies, but it was not until January of this year that the company took the step of include bitcoin in your mutual fund.

Like other institutions, the company of the richest man in the world sees bitcoin as an efficient store of value, in which it invested 1.5 billion dollars at the time.

Just a few days ago, this medium reported that Tesla began accepting payments with cryptocurrency for its products, in the US market. This same year it is expected that the payment method will be enabled for customers outside the North American country.

The company not only receives payments with BTC, but it does so by running its own network nodes. This points to a broad interest from Tesla in Bitcoin technology, beyond its market value. And, although it has not been expressly said, being involved in the resolution of these vulnerabilities, everything seems to indicate that the company uses the BTCPay processor to receive its payments.