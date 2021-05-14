Tesla Headed For Largest Weekly Loss Since March 2020: Chart

(Bloomberg) – Tesla Inc., already on the decline after taking an abrupt turn on allowing the company’s vehicle purchases with bitcoin, saw its losses sharpen Thursday due to another cryptocurrency-related event. The electric carmaker fell for a fourth day when people familiar with the matter said that Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest crypto exchange, is under investigation by the Department of Justice and the US Internal Revenue Service. Double news hit sees Tesla headed for its worst week since March 2020.

