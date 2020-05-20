Tesla called some of his workers and completed around 200 vehicles.

Photo:

Win McNamee / .

Tesla, like automakers GM, Ford, FCA and Honda, has suspended production at its vehicle plant in Fremont, California, and its solar tile factory in New York.

According to The Verge, Tesla began manufacturing cars again at its Fremont, California plant over the weekend despite an ongoing battle with local officials over whether it should remain closed during the pandemic.

Two anonymous workers told The Verge that the company called some of its workers and completed around 200 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

All of this happened when CEO Elon Musk threatened on Twitter to move Tesla’s operations out of state and sued Alameda County for his order to stay home.

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

After publication the Alameda County Department of Public Health He stated that he is waiting for Tesla to come up with a plan on how the factory will reopen, and says he has told Tesla that it can only keep minimal operations running until that plan is approved.

The Tesla factory in Fremont has been closed since March 23, a few days after the California governor issued a state factory shutdown order.

Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty told the New York Times over the weekend that health officials and Tesla had been close to a deal to reopen the plant on May 18 before Musk lashed out Saturday.

“We were working on many policies and procedures to help operate that plant, and frankly, I think Tesla did a pretty good job, and that’s why I had the point that on May 18, Tesla would have opened,” added Haggerty.

***

It may interest you:

.