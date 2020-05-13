You can do it next Monday, May 18

You will have to comply with hygiene and safety protocols

Tesla will be able to return to operate at its Alameda County factory starting next Monday, May 18, after several days of controversy between Elon Musk and the competent authorities.

The controversy between Tesla -Or better Elon musk– and the county authorities Mall it comes to an end. The electric car factory will finally resume production on May 18. Definitively the least, since last weekend it was already operational despite not having the relevant permission from local authorities.

A statement issued by the American county has stated that Tesla you have permission to return to the activity in Fremont, something for which they will necessarily have to comply with the required safety and hygiene recommendations and as long as there is no setback in the indicators of the fight against coronavirus. On the 18th, it will be two weeks since the state of California relaxed the restrictions to prevent its spread.

Own Donald trump has been involved in Tesla’s controversy with Alameda County. The current president of United States He suggested via Twitter that the manufacturer should be allowed to resume its activity with immediate effect because, in his view, it could be done safely. In this sense, California already allowed Tesla to reopen, but it reserved the right to local authorities to decide ultimately, hence the controversy.

Thus ends a controversy that had acquired very sour overtones, especially after the vehement interventions of Elon musk On twitter. The South African-born tycoon boasted days ago of having bypassed the ban imposed by the Alameda authorities, even suggesting that he was going to be at the Fremont facilities in case the police thought of going to arrest someone. Later, and more relaxed, Musk made it appear that his anger was coming when he verified how the instructions dictated by the state of California were not the same as those of the county in which his facilities are located.

