Los Angeles.- The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, and the singer Grimes presented their first son, who will be called “X Æ A-12 Musk”, a name that has aroused the intrigue of users on social networks by the difficulty pronouncing it.

After the businessman confirmed the birth on Monday with the message “mom and baby, all good”, a Twitter user asked for the newborn’s name, to which Musk replied “X Æ A-12 Musk” and explained that is male.

The curious name has started a chain of messages on the social network asking how this combination of letters and numbers is pronounced.

Some users joked that it will be nicknamed “Tesla Junior”, to name it more easily, and others ironically speculated that it is a cyborg or a different entity than the human being.

The truth is that Musk has published photographs of the baby throughout the day and nothing unusual is seen, beyond that in an image he has applied a filter where the newborn appears to have a tattooed face.

Despite the occurrences of numerous Internet users, who imagine how the child will appear on his first day of school and other funny situations, some media points out that the laws of the state of California could prevent the registration of that combination of characters as a person’s name.

“Archangel” or “Xavier” are the transcripts that some have given to the name published by Musk, unconfirmed at the moment. “X Æ A-12 Musk” is the first child between Grimes and Musk, who has five others from his previous marriage to Justine Wilson.

Musk is known for his flamboyance, almost on the same media level as his entrepreneurial activity as the founder of electric car company Tesla and his promising space projects through SpaceX, which some critics call unrealistic.

Just last week, he called the order for US citizens to confine themselves to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic as “fascist” and “forced incarceration”, since it has forced the manufacture of Tesla vehicles to be stopped.

For his part, Grimes released his latest album “Miss Anthropocene” in February, preceded by previous critically acclaimed albums such as “Visions” or “Art Angels”.

This story has elements that may not work in our application. Click here to open the story in the internet browser.

.