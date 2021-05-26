Tesla fined in Norway for battery problems

05/26/2021 at 9:45 AM CEST

SPORT.es

A Norwegian court fined Tesla after a software update issued in 2019 slowed down the battery charging speed and affected the number of kilometers that some of their vehicles could travel between loads. The case was brought by 30 clients, reports the Norwegian news platform Nettavisen .

The fine amounts to 136,000 NOK for each complainant. Tesla did not file a response, Nettavisen said, but can now appeal. The Tesla Model S had dropped from 247 miles to 217 miles within five weeks after downloading the update

The change affected Tesla Model S vehicles manufactured between 2013 and 2015. The battery in question has not been manufactured since 2016. Despite being designed to “protect” batteries, the update reduced the range and affected battery charging speeds at Supercharger stations for some Tesla owners, the whistleblowers argued. .