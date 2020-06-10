Related news

Tesla adds a new record to his honors. The company founded by Elon Musk becomes the company this Wednesday most valuable automobile company in the world thanks to its new all-time highs. With increases of more than 8%, the American exceeds for the first time $ 1,000 per share.

At intraday highs, Tesla reaches $ 1,018 per share as a result of the barrage of automatic purchase orders that have been unleashed after exceeding the level of 1,000 ‘green bills’ for each of their actions. This translates into a capitalization of $ 185 billion.

With this level, the American manages to snatch the throne of the sector that to date had defended Japanese Toyota, whose last close on the Tokyo Stock Exchange leaves its capitalization slightly below 179,000 million dollars, in exchange from the Japanese yen in which its titles are traded.

Bearish blowout

This rally confirmed after the publication of your quarterly accounts, is destroying the bearish bets that had multiplied in its shareholding. However, the market is still reluctant since consensus price target remains at $ 635.5, which implies a bearish potential of almost 40% from the levels reached this Tuesday.

The recent push that Tesla shareholders are enjoying has been helped by the recovery in sales in China, one of the key markets in the development of the electric car that had been penalized for confinement measures against coronavirus. In this sense, the gigafactory of the American group in Shanghai had to face serious restrictions weeks ago.

More overtaking

Today’s record price adds to what Tesla already set in mid-March, when managed to wrest Boeing the most valuable listed industrial company scepter in the US. Currently, the aeronautical group, hit by the shortage of demand for new aircraft that has imposed the sectoral crisis of the airlines, translates into a capitalization of “only” 122,000 million dollars.