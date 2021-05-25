Tesla establishes site in China to store data locally

EFE videos

Only seven candidates approved to run for the presidential elections in Iran

Tehran, May 25 (EFE) .- The Iranian Guardian Council reported on Tuesday that it has qualified seven candidates for the presidential elections on June 18, amid rumors about the veto of some prominent candidates and resignations in favor of the head of power. Judicial, the conservative Ebrahim Raisí. Of the 592 registered, only the candidacy of about forty who met the requirements determined by the powerful Guardian or Constitutional Council, which is made up of six jurists and six conservative clergymen, was reviewed. The spokesman of the aforementioned Council, Abás Alí Kadjodaí, explained that the members of this body “yesterday had some doubts about several of the candidates,” so they were summoned to hear their clarifications. After this process, “the final list” of candidates was sent to the Interior Ministry last night, Kadjodaí detailed, according to the website of the Constitutional Council. The Interior Ministry is now in charge of officially announcing the names of the candidates, something it could do between now and Thursday. In this time of waiting and uncertainty, information has begun to be published on the possible selected ones, which have surprised by the absence of very relevant names and at the same time confirm the presence of the favorite: Raisí. According to the unofficial list released by the Fars news agency, one of those discarded is the former president of Parliament, Ali Lariyaní, current adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khameneí, and who was expected to be one of the finalists in the elections. Also on that list are the names of former ultra-conservative Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad; and the current first vice president, Eshaq Yahanguirí, who was emerging as the main candidate of the reformist or moderate bloc. In fact, only two of the seven approved according to Fars’ list are considered reformists: the president of the Central Bank, Abdolnaser Hematí, and the former ruler of Isfahan and former vice president Mohsen Mehralizadeh. Among the conservatives are present, in addition to Raisí, the secretary of the powerful Discernment Council, Mohsen Rezaí; the former Foreign Minister, Saíd Yalilí; the deputy Amir Hosein Qazizadeh Hashemí; and the head of the Parliament Research Center, Alireza Zakaní. Of the military candidates, the important general and former Defense Minister Hosein Dehqan, who does not appear on Fars’ list, reported last night in a tweet of his resignation in favor of Raisí, a step also taken by former Oil Minister Rostam Qasemí. “I put all my capacity at the service of the system and the revolution and the candidate of the revolutionary front, headed by Mr. Ebrahim Raisí,” Dehqan said.