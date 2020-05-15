Fremont factory can’t open before May 18

An American media talks about three specific cases

Several Tesla employees have denounced in the American media that the company has threatened them in various ways, including dismissal, if they did not return to work before the official reopening of the Fremont factory, which must take place on Monday, May 18.

The controversy surrounds again Tesla. After Elon Musk’s confrontation with Alameda County authorities to allow the Fremont factory to reopen, several of his employees are now reporting pressure from the company to carry out their work earlier than legally established.

Jessica Naro, a 25-year-old worker who works the night shift, was instructed to return to her position last Wednesday, as NBC reports. However, Miss Naro had serious doubts to pay attention due to exposure to coronavirus that you can have. Her six-year-old son has a condition that could be complicated by infection from Covid-19. Once the employee’s supervisor found out about her doubts, she said that if she didn’t go back to work, she would be fired. However, in a subsequent crossing of e-mails between the two, no mention is made of such a resolution, although it is specified that he would lose the right to medical insurance and would stop collecting if he did not appear for his post.

This information is in contrast to an email that he himself Elon musk He recently sent his employees in specifically saying that if they were not comfortable with their return to work they were not required to do so.

The case of Naro, always according to NBC, is not the only one of these characteristics that has been uncovered. Carlos Gabriel, 36, denounces something similar. If he did not return to work, he would not be fired, but he would be suspended. “I don’t think it was a choice for me. My life has something of more value. Are you asking me to leave my house and risk my life? Is that what you call freedom?” Gabriel wondered.

NBC claims that there is still a third case in which a worker was required to return to his post last Monday under threat of dismissal. He chose not to go, although at the moment we do not know what the result was.

University of California law professor Catherine Fisk has claimed that employees are protected against possible retaliation, including dismissal, if they refuse to carry out an illegal act, in this case working in facilities that have not yet received the green light to get going again. That will happen on May 18. “The problem for workers is that it is one thing to be legally right in such a case and quite another to keep a job. Being legally right does not pay a salary or put food on the table. Tesla knows this. It is very likely that you threaten that way they get the workers back to their jobs, “Fisk said.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.