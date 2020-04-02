Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, shared through his social networks that his company will manufacture fans in support of hospitals and the fight against COVID-19

Tesla He stopped producing cars in the normal way to open a space and dedicate himself to making the medical respirators that hospitals around the world need at this stage of the pandemic registered by the coronavirus.

Elon musk clarified that fans or respirators manufactured by Tesla they will be provided free of charge to hospitals around the world that need it.

Through a Twitter post, the businessman shared that his company would send fans approved by the Fda to hospitals anywhere in the world that are within the delivery area of ​​the company.

We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know.

Tesla’s CEO said last week that the electric car maker had bought more than 1,200 surplus fans from China and shipped them to the U.S. by air.

According to the portal El Informador, numerous US companies have offered their resources to fight the virus, including several companies that have offered to manufacture personal protective equipment and respirators, the latter a critical supply for hospitals affected by the pandemic.

The Governor of California, Gavin newsomMusk had donated 1,000 state respirators, an early epicenter of the pandemic in the US, last week.

