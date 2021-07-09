Tesla does not finish starting in 2021

Tesla does not meet expectations for car deliveries in 2021

Tesla has not met expectations for vehicle deliveries during the second quarter of the year. The estimates spoke of an amount of 201,820 in that period on average, with forecasts of between 190,000 and 231,000. finally they were 201,250, which, yes, they exceeded for the first time for the electric car automaker of Elon Musk the 200,000 barrier Y set a new record for the firm , after the previous quarter.

As to production reached 206,421 in total. The vast majority of the Model 3 and Y, the most affordable of the company, reaching 204,080. Those of the high-end, the Model S and X accounted for 2,340. And this is all data because Tesla does not offer the breakdown of the data, neither by specific model, nor by region.

And it is that Tesla, like the rest of the automobile industry it has been affected by the shortage of available parts and the increase in prices. To this also add that, during the second quarter, some senior executives of the company have left.

In its quote graph we see how the negative dynamics is reflected in the price of the security. Tesla yields 4.23% in the five preceding sessions, gains 10.10% in the month, falls 4.63% in the quarter, loses more, 12.7% in the semester and so far this year it cuts 6.5%.

Tesla annual share price

And it is that as we say, many analysts consider that the value is overpriced in price. The last case, after deliveries is that of JPMorgan that has improved the price target of the stock from 155 to 160 dollars, about $ 500 below its current market price. Namely, with an overbought according to the firm of 300%. JP Morgan keeps underweight the market value.

The “upgrade” has prompted him to revise his earnings per share estimate for all of 2021 to $ 4.20 from the previous 4.10. The market consensus places it at $ 4.30 a share. While, UBS has cut its price target to $ 660, below its current price from the previous 730, so it considers several negative factors.

Read more

Among them, it stands out that in the coming quarters the firm’s competitors are likely to win the game, despite the good data from the latest electric vehicle consumer survey. Also the slowdown in demand in China, with national brands from that country gaining ground and influencing a drop in car prices, which in turn impacts gross margins, which will be lower. Also for its delays in the launch of the ModelY in Europe and believes that to achieve confidence in your actions you need solid new evidence, regarding batteries, autonomous driving or your vehicles. They remain neutral in value.

Finally, and in terms of recommendations, from the Tipranks average, the advice is to keep Tesla shares. Of the 23 consulted, 10 choose to buy, 6 to maintain the value and another 7 to sell with a price target of $ 653.95, which represents a slight drop of 0.85% from its current price.

Tesla average security price target

The next big test of the market goes through its quarterly results, those of the second of its fiscal year, on August 3. The company is expected to reach an earnings per share of $ 0.89, 102.27% more than in the previous quarter. And the consensus estimate for revenue would also grow exponentially compared to a washed-out second quarter in 2020, up to 88.57%.

Tesla Worldwide Sales Compared to Competitors in the First Quarter

Throughout the entire year, the forecasts point, in the market average at earnings per share of $ 4.30 per share, which would almost double last year, with a specific increase of 92% and revenues that would reach 49,390 million dollars, which in percentage would rise 56.61% for the value.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.