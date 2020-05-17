Tesla seeks to solve one of the biggest problems that electric cars have and is the useful life of batteries

It is no secret to anyone that cars with engines at gasoline or diesel can easily exceed a million kilometers traveled, however, for electric cars this still represents a disadvantage, since the batteries must be replaced constantly. Taking this fact into account, Tesla is already working on a proposal to eradicate the problem.

Tesla announced that they are very close to launching their new “million mile” batteries They represent a huge leap in technology and duration by providing users with a much longer longevity, and the best thing is that the cost would not be affected, since they also promise to be affordable.

The batteries are developed in conjunction with the Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL), whose engineers worked hard with a group of Tesla experts to develop a low-cost battery that can reach a million miles of life. The result was surprising, as future Tesla batteries promise a range of 1,609,344 kilometers (1,000,000 miles) doubling or even tripling the life of the batteries currently used.

Tesla Model 3.

Credit: Courtesy Tesla.

One of the factors that promotes the lowest cost of these batteries, the use of cobalt in its constitution is minimized, one of the most expensive materials to make batteries, so the prices of new Tesla cars equipped with this technology will not be affected and could even be slightly minors.

Tesla shared that they are ready to start installing these new batteries in the Tesla Model 3 for the Chinese market before the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021. What has not been reported is when they will reach the European and American market.

All the information about the new Tesla batteries will be released in the so-called “Battery Day”, an event that Tesla It is celebrated every year and this time it will take place at the end of this month of May.

