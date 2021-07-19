Tesla demands a fortune in exchange for autonomous driving

Tesla has been promising customers for years that their cars will be fully autonomous through a software update. What I had not said until now is that this update was going to have a monthly cost: 200 dollars.

The electric car manufacturer makes its way again, this time offering a subscription to unlock its “fully autonomous driving” feature. According to Tesla’s website, for a monthly fee of $ 199, customers can access the non-fully autonomous capabilities of their electric cars.

“With Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability, you’ll have access to a suite of more advanced driver assistance features, designed to provide more active guidance and assisted driving under your active supervision, “explains the company.

Tesla asks a fortune a month from its customers who want their cars to drive themselves REUTERS / Matthew Childs

Tesla’s FSD, which in early July received an update to version 9.0 that is still in beta, requires users to actively supervise driving and be prepared to regain control in the blink of an eye. In addition to the subscription package, the Tesla FSD is also available for purchase for the price of $ 10,000.

At the moment, Tesla ensures that the subscription update is only available for US vehicles. The company also reiterates that despite the name, you really shouldn’t treat the $ 2,388 (plus tax) annual feature as something that will actually make your car self-driving, or at least not safely.

“The currently enabled functions require a fully attentive driverKeep your hands on the wheel and be ready to take control at any time. ”At least, with an FSD subscription, you can cancel it at any time.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, had been promising a subscription option for the FSD for several years.. Tesla finally began shipping software updates over the air for the FSD version 9 beta earlier this month. As a reminder, the FSD software does not allow a Tesla vehicle to drive itself without driver intervention.

One owner shared with CNBC a notice he had received from Tesla, saying that the subscription to FSD iIt included “features such as Navigate with Autopilot, Automatic Lane Change, Automatic Parking, Summons and Control of traffic lights and stop signs.“The advisory also said that” currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous. “

Elon Musk is pessimistic about self-driving cars

The news of the monthly subscription comes just weeks after Elon Musk himself said that autonomous driving has a big problem. The Tesla CEO admitted that he underestimated how difficult it is to develop a safe and reliable self-driving car.

Musk has a long history of over-promising and under-delivering when it comes to his company’s so-called “Full Self-Driving” software. It did so in 2018, when it promised that the “long-awaited” V9 (Version 9) would start shooting in August. He did it again in 2019, proclaiming that “within a year” there would be “more than a million cars with full autonomous driving, software, everything.”

There is no question that Tesla is more willing than its competitors to test beta versions of its Autopilot driver assistance feature on its customers, in order to collect data and fix any system failures. And Tesla customers mostly agree with this, routinely flooding Twitter mentions of Musk pleading to be whitelisted for the current version of full autonomous driving. This has contributed to Tesla’s public reputation as a leader in autonomous driving, even though their vehicles continually fall short of what most experts would agree to define a self-driving car.

Tesla says Autopilot is safe -Publishes quarterly reports with selectively reported data that it says proves it- But it also requires constant driver intervention to make it work.

Meanwhile, autonomous car companies like Waymo have real driverless vehicles on public roads giving rides to passengers. Waymo, like virtually all AV companies, uses a combination of different sensors, such as radar and cameras, to ensure there are redundancies in the event of a system failure. Tesla has recently switched to a camera-only detection system. The contrast between Tesla and all other companies pursuing self-driving technology couldn’t be more stark.

