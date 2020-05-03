Tesla announced its first-quarter financial results last night and, despite the closure of factories in China and the United States during this period, they managed to dodge the predicted red numbers. Elon Musk’s company announced a net profit of $ 16 million, and took advantage of the publication of its results to communicate some future plans. Among them, an increase in the production of the new Tesla Model Y that will lead to a delay in the launch of the Tesla Semi.

Tesla has announced that it is achieving a positive gross margin for Model Y in its first quarter of production; In other words, the company is making a profit with every car it sells. So far nothing abnormal (the logical thing for the operation of the company is to make money), if it were not because it is the first time that Tesla has managed to make money with a new model since the first quarter in which it begins to produce.

To the mentioned profit margin of this new model we must add its great sales potential. The market is dominated by SUVs, it demands more and more electric cars, and the Model Y combines both. Tesla’s intention is to increase the production rate of the Model Y, which will begin manufacturing in the Berlin Gigafactory from 2021 and also in the factory in Shanghai (China).

Focusing on the Model Y will delay the launch of its electric truck, the Tesla Semi. The American company has announced that The first installments of the Semi will not arrive until 2021. Last January, Tesla informed its first customers that it would start producing the truck in the second half of 2020, albeit on a limited basis.

To be precise, the aforementioned “second half of the year” left a very wide margin, so Tesla still moves within the limits announced last January. The company said the first units of the Semi would reach its customers by the end of 2020. However, in February, one of the customers leaked an email confirming Tesla’s delivery of the first 6 units of the Semi before July.

Be that as it may, now Tesla has postponed it until 2021 without specifying a more specific date. The closure of the facilities in Fremont (United States), where the truck is scheduled to be manufactured, may have been another reason why the company has been forced to delay deliveries of its truck.

Recall that the truck was introduced in November 2017 and large multinational companies such as FedEx, Walmart or Pepsi have firm reservations to add it to their fleet. There will be several versions, including one with up to 800 kilometers of autonomy.

