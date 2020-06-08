It is a work done by an independent designer

The production model will maintain the proportions of the prototype

The Tesla Cybertruck Six-Wheeler Moon Rover is the lunar version of Elon Musk’s electric pickup. It is the work of an independent designer and, among other features, it has six wheels to navigate our satellite.

It is not even known how it will look like a production model, but the truth is that the Tesla Cybertruck does not stop generating news. This time not even thanks to the American brand, but to an independent designer who has imagined the pick-up as a moon car and has published the result on Instagram. The name of this version? Tesla Cybertruck Six-Wheeler Moon Rover.

The aesthetics of the Tesla Cybertruck Six-Wheeler Moon Rover respects that of the original model, although this time it has six tires suitably adapted to the requirements of the lunar soil. Its creator was inspired by the recent space launch by SpaceX, company for which it is also responsible Elon musk.

In addition to the tires, the Tesla Cybertruck Six-Wheeler Moon Rover has a series of accessories such as luminous horizontal lines on its front, to which is added another on the roof. Also in the rear there are changes, such as the presence of a satellite over the cargo area, while the vehicle proudly shows the flag of United States, as well as the names of SpaceX and NASA.

From the real model we know that he expects a next presentation as a production model. This one will finally respect the enormous size of the prototype despite the fact that for a time it was speculated that it would not be so. Musk hesitated to shrink it a bit to make it a more manageable vehicle. But no, the Cybertruck it will be the mastodon that is presupposed. It will also offer different options in terms of engines and autonomy.

