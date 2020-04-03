United States and Canada, the countries with the most requests

The brand hopes to exceed one million requests before it goes on sale

The Tesla Cybertruck already exceeds 600,000 reservations worldwide. The objective of the American firm is to pass the million before it is put up for sale, something that in theory will happen next year. A recent study has determined which are the ten countries where the most requests have been made.

Its final form is not yet known and there are already more than 600,000 customers who want it. We talk about the Tesla Cybertruck, the first pick-up of the American brand and one of the models that has generated the most noise in recent times. In fact, its final form is not known. The brand will unveil it, in theory, over the next few months, as its production is expected to start in late 2021. By then it is expected that the million requests will have been exceeded.

Of all these reserves, it is known that 7.83% correspond to the version that is equipped with a single engine. The one with two engines is, at the moment, the most popular with 49.73% of requests, while the trimotor variant keeps the remaining 42.44%.

Where did all these Bookings? A recent study has analyzed them and has determined which are the ten countries that have made the most requests. Of course, it should be remembered that each and every one of them has required a practically symbolic payment, $ 100 –about 92 euros–, which in any case is refundable in case of repentance. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, for example, requires $ 500 to formalize the reservation.

The study has been carried out by the forum CybertruckTalk, and is based on feedback from approximately 1,800 community members. After them it has been concluded that U.S It is the country that has made the most reservations by far, specifically 76.25%. Behind them are their neighbors Canada, with a remote 10.43%. The podium closes it Australia with 3.16% of the reserves.

From here the number of Tesla Cybertruck reserves has to do with countries located in Europe, with the United Kingdom, Norway and Germany in the fourth, fifth and sixth places of the classification, all of them above 1%. The ‘Top 10’ Sweden, Holland, France and Iceland close below this last border.

He Tesla Cybertruck Its price varies depending on the number of electric motors it incorporates. The version of a propeller costs $ 39,900 —36,000 euros—, the two, $ 49,900 —45,090 euros—, while the version of three goes up to $ 69,900 —63,100 euros. These figures correspond to the American market.

THE TEN COUNTRIES WITH THE MOST RESERVES OF THE TESLA CYBERTRUCK

United States: 76.25% Canada: 10.43% Australia: 3.16% United Kingdom: 1.39% Norway: 1.11% Germany: 1.05% Sweden: 0.83% Holland: 0.67% France: 0.44% Iceland: 0.44%

More information on the Kia Niro

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.