Tesla corrects drawbacks and uncertainty in sales sooner

Yesterday was not exactly a positive day on the other side of the pond with the news about the Stock memes and losses on major indices. If we add the latest news from Tesla, the scenario could not be worse according to Dan Caplinger in The Motley Fool.

Seat belt problems

Yesterday Tesla revealed inconveniences in the seat belts of your vehicles. This affects around 5,500 Model 3 and Model Y vehiclesas the manufacturer seeks to ensure that the fasteners that install the shoulder seat belts for the front seat occupants are secure. He also reported similar issues in about 2,200 Model Y SUV cars, which could affect the seat belt systems in the second rows of those vehicles.

But at the beginning of the week the axis of the problem was in the brake caliper systems that could loosen and cause loss of tire pressure, and involves almost 6,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

Investment Strategies has trained more than 5,000 investors in different courses and seminars in recent years. We present all our training to you, from the most advanced course to our free training.

Sales decline in China

But the news that caused the greatest commotion in the firm comes from the East, precisely from China where it has been reported that the Order volume in the Asian country was reduced by half compared to the previous month. Citing internal sources provided on the website The Information, Chinese Teslas orders fell below 10,000 vehicles, down from more than 18,000 in April and 21,000 in March.

“This calls into question whether Tesla maintains its competitive advantages abroad. Certainly, in China, Tesla faces substantial competition from domestic producers such as XPeng ADS-A (NYSE: XPEV) and Nio Sp ADS-A (NYSE: NIO). Having built a Gigafactory complex in Shanghai, Tesla now has great demand for its electric vehicles in China. If that demand doesn’t materialize as expected, it could have huge implications for Tesla’s growth trajectory not just there, but throughout the Asia-Pacific region, ”says Caplinger.

Last year’s huge profits were basically due to the electric vehicle firm being able to replicate its success in the United States around the world. Some experts have theorized that it would have a greater reception in those countries where there is a greater demand from consumers for cleaner energy. Which would give it an advantage over traditional car manufacturers.

“It is too early to say whether Tesla has really lost its edge in China. But with the possibility, shareholders appear to be reassessing Tesla’s growth prospects, and that revaluation drive could extend to other stocks as well, ”Caplinger concludes.