Tesla has exceeded $ 1,000 a share on Wednesday for the first time in its history. The company’s shares have risen nearly 9% and closed above $ 1,025, new all-time highs. So far this year, the stock has risen 145%.

The increases this Wednesday come after one of your suppliers has reported that has made a battery that could have a life of 16 years and about two million kilometers.

It has also fueled those of Elon Musk the recovery of the automobile sector in China. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has announced that sales of passenger cars and SUVs reached 1.64 million units in May, representing a growth of 1.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. It is the first growth recorded in almost a month.

Far are the words of Musk in early May when he predicted that the stock price was too high. Some words that did not go unnoticed in the market, to such an extent that 12% fell. The price of the titles no longer seems a priority for the tycoon.

Then the shares were around $ 700, which is a progress close to 30% from the words of the Tesla CEO.

Nowadays is more focused on the errors that have been recorded in the production of its new Model Y crossover. “We are doing reasonably well with S, X and 3, but there are production and supply chain challenges with Model Y, as always happens with new products,” Musk said in a statement that echoes Bloomberg.

The increases of the last days put Tesla in an almost unbeatable technical situation. “Exceeding the $ 968.98 level we could end up seeing an extension of earnings to the $ 1,200 level“explains César Nuez, technical analyst at Bolsamania.