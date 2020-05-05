Tesla has officially confirmed that it will offer the ‘Total autonomous driving capacity’ of its Autopilot as a subscription service, as we announced a few days ago. Now a week ago we learned that Tesla was working on a subscription-based service for its most advanced semi-autonomous driving package, following the leak of a well-known hacker who had discovered the code hidden in Tesla’s store software.

The American electric car company has confirmed that it will indeed offer a subscription service in order to access the most advanced features of the Autopilot. Currently this service is offered as optional equipment for the vehicle and has a cost of 6,400 euros, a price that will increase as new and more advanced features are introduced.

During a conference call following the publication of the first quarter 2020 results, Elon Musk and Zachary Kirkhorn (CEO and CFO of the company, respectively) announced that Tesla will offer this system also as a subscription service, and the intention is to start to work “Probably” by the end of this year.

In this way, the most advanced functions of Tesla technology can be offered at a cheaper price, being able to reach a greater number of customers. However, Elon Musk said that “it will make more sense to buy the package” in question as, in his opinion, it is an “investment for the future.”

Remember that all Tesla already come from the factory with all the necessary hardware for the system to work, and you pay to access the full potential of the software, so you can have new features in the future just by updating remotely the system. For this reason, and despite announcing the subscription service, Musk assured that buying this package “is something that people will not regret having done.”

Kirkhorn added that the subscription will allow to facilitate and distribute the system payment over time to those customers who did not buy the package at the time of purchasing the car. If we divide the current price of this equipment (6,400 euros in Spain) into 72 monthly installments, for example, we would have a cost of € 89 / month.

However, Tesla has not yet announced the price of this service. However, the company believes that some owners will be interested in this subscription service, even at a relatively high price per month.

