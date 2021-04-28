Tesla confirms its Bitcoin investment is worth $ 2.84 billion

Tesla I’d be on my way to doubling your investment in bitcoin. According to Reuters, Tesla stated that the market value of the cryptocurrency in its possession amounted to 2.48 billion dollars as of March 31.

In the most recent financial report, Tesla showed that the adoption of Bitcoin brought him more than 100 million dollars. The sale of 10% of its holdings, as well as the sale of vehicles paid for with cryptocurrency, brought in $ 101 million.

According to its CFO Zach Kirkhorn, Bitcoin is a method of storing cash It will not be used immediately with the one trying to get returns while preserving liquidity. The executive assures that Tesla is very satisfied with the amount of liquidity in the Bitcoin market.

What seemed like a meme at first has become a financial success for Elon Musk and company. In February, Tesla announced a multi-million dollar investment in Bitcoin as a long-term asset. Similarly, the company revealed that it would accept payments in the cryptocurrency for those who buy its electric vehicles.

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Webbush Securities, said that Tesla would be on track to make more profit from its investment in Bitcoin than from the sales of its electric cars in 2020. Ives pointed out that Tesla raised 1 billion dollars after the price increase of the cryptocurrency during the first quarter of 2021.

Tesla’s decision had a major effect on the market and companies like Visa or MasterCard jumped on the Bitcoin train. Others, such as Uber and General Motors, showed interest, although they said they will not buy cryptocurrencies for reasons of volatility.

The latter is part of the speech by Jay Powell, president of the United States Federal Reserve. Powell noted in March that crypto assets are highly volatileTherefore, they are not considered useful stores of value. The US official indicates that digital currencies are not backed by anything.

In contrast, Tesla’s CFO claims that Bitcoin has proven to be a good place to put some of your cash that is not used for day-to-day operations and may not be needed until the end of the year.

After experiencing a drop below $ 48,000, Bitcoin regained ground and its price is about to reach $ 55,000.

