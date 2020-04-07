It will lower the nose height of the Model S and Model X to maximize traction

Tesla is preparing an update for its ‘launch control’ that promises a plus of sportiness for the Model S and Model X, which will soon take advantage of the new adaptive air suspension they received in 2019. This new function is called ‘Cheetah Stance’, in reference to the inclined position that cheetahs adopt when they run.

When will it be available? We do not know yet, but apparently it is already in the testing phase in those cars that are part of the EAP. The EAP or Early Access Program is a small number of vehicles that act as guinea pigs to test the latest news from the company when they are still in development, so they can be polished before they are shared with the public.

A hacker named Green, @greentheonly on Twitter, has found the back door of that test lab. And in doing so, it has discovered a new technology that will soon be available for the Model S and Model X that have the adaptive air suspension that the brand introduced in 2019.

The Cheetah Stance owes its name to the cheetah, the fastest land animal. Essentially, it’s a twist on the exit control. When activated by the driver, the front suspension lowers the nose height to maximize vehicle traction. The firm has not yet revealed how much the acceleration capacity of its cars will improve.

The same hacker has shared on Twitter a photo of how to use it. To activate the launch control, it is necessary to press firmly on the brake pedal first and then on the accelerator. When the car informs us that the system has been activated, we must wait a few moments until the height of the front falls. Then we can release the brake and accelerate knowing that we enjoy the ‘Cheetah Stance’.

Model S / X Performance based on raven get new launch mode.

– To improve traction, Adaptive Suspension performs a “cheetah stance” (lowers the front axle) and adjusts damping. pic.twitter.com/4QNhN50rPX – green (@greentheonly) April 4, 2020

Today it would be one of the technologies in the test bench of the Early Access Program, where Tesla also perfects a new function for the Autopilot system that will allow stopping and starting the car at traffic lights and stop signs. A new step on the road to autonomous mobility.

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Autopilot update will arrive in the United States in the coming weeks and to the rest of the countries in the third quarter of this year. It is unknown if it will be then when it will also unveil the new launch control for the Model S and Model X.

