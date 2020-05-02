The Tesla Model Y was a much-needed model for the American manufacturer. Although the Model 3 is proving a best seller, putting a smaller, more affordable SUV on the market than the Model X was crucial in taking a bigger chunk of the pie that SUVs grab. Once this step is completed, and with the Model Y already on the market, the next objective of Tesla is to be able to increase, and greatly, its production.

Many of you will still remember the hell Tesla went through when it started manufacturing the first Model 3s, back in 2017. The company faced numerous problems on the production line that prevented it from reaching the desired manufacturing rate until a few months had passed. After that difficult stage, Tesla currently produces around 80,000 Model 3 units per quarter (also including the China factory) but wants Model Y production to be much higher.

In the United States, the Tesla Model 3 has managed to surpass all its rivals together: with nearly 150,000 units sold in the last year, the electric saloon has surpassed in the North American country the Mercedes C-Class, BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, Lexus IS and Jaguar XE. The compact SUV market (understood by US standards) is much greater, practically double, and Model Y’s potential rivals stayed close to 300,000 units in the past year.

Right: rear subframe of the Model 3, with 70 pieces. Left: Model Y subframe, made with only 2 pieces.

To gain a foothold among the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC or Porsche Macan (among others) and to increase its market share, Tesla needs to dramatically increase its production, well above what it has already achieved with the Model 3. A of the ways to get it is simplify the production process, and that’s where Tesla has made depth changes.

One of the biggest differences between the Model Y and Model 3 is in the rear subframe. The crossover has a simpler design: it is made with two 2 large pieces of metal, instead of the 70 that are necessary to shape the sedan subframe (image above). Later, Tesla says, they plan to do it in one piece to simplify it even more.

In the image below you can see at a glance the real differences between one subframe and another. The one on Model 3, on the left, has a huge number of welds and rivets to join stamped steel panels; the conventional method in most cars. On the other side, the Model Y subframe features a large piece made by cast aluminum. A detail that we would have liked to know, but that Tesla has not communicated, is the difference in weight and torsional rigidity between one and the other.

Left: Subframe with stamped steel panels, welds, and rivets. Right: subframe made of cast aluminum.

This design is related to the “Multi directional casting machine for a vehicle frame”, whose patent we learned about last year. A large machine with a central core and four die cutters with ejection systems, which reduces manufacturing time and costs, tooling and equipment costs, and therefore factory operating costs. And faster to manufacture the part means largest number of cars produced per day, which will guarantee to cover the demand and earn money.

We don’t know if Tesla is already using exactly the machine it patented, but in any case the concept is the same. At the moment, the design change seems to be working: Tesla already makes money with every Model Y it makes (It had not succeeded from the start with other models), and during its first quarter of production more Model Y units have been manufactured than in the first six months of Model 3.

The American company plans to continue increasing its manufacturing pace, and has announced that production capacity in Fremont (United States) will be increased to 500,000 units per year between Model 3 and Model Y.

