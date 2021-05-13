Tesla CEO Reverses Decision to Accept Bitcoin Over Climate Concerns

By Hyunjoo Jin and Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc has suspended the use of bitcoin to buy its vehicles due to weather concerns, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday, reversing the company’s stance on protests by some environmentalists and investors.

Bitcoin, the world’s most important digital currency, fell more than 7% after the tweet and was trading at $ 52,669. Tesla Inc revealed in February that it had bought 1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as payment for cars, generating an approximate 20% rise in the digital currency.

Musk said Wednesday that Tesla would not sell anything in bitcoin and that he intends to use the cryptocurrency for transactions as soon as mining becomes more sustainable.

Musk said in March that Tesla customers can buy their electric vehicles with bitcoin. Digital currency is created when high-powered computers compete with other machines to solve complex mathematical puzzles, an energy-intensive process that today often relies on electricity generated from fossil fuels, particularly coal. At the current rate, such bitcoin “mining” consumes roughly the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands in 2019, according to the latest data available from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency. Some investors questioned Tesla’s plans months ago.

“Of course, we are very concerned about the level of carbon dioxide emissions generated by mining bitcoin,” Ben Dear, CEO of Osmosis Investment Management, a sustainable investor that manages about $ 2.2 billion in assets, said in February. who has Tesla shares in various portfolios.

Musk himself strongly believes in digital currencies, but he also advocates clean technology.

“Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we think it has a promising future, but this cannot come at a great cost to the environment,” Musk said.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in Berkeley. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)