A series of videos demonstrate how Tesla cars react to a person’s nearby presence and stop to avoid hitting them

Tesla continues to demonstrate with facts that the software used by its autonomous electric vehicles is constantly improving, and which also helps save the lives of hundreds of people.

Andrej Karpathy, head of artificial intelligence at Tesla, shared on the sidelines of the conference Scaled Machine Learning, a series of real video records of pedestrians who have been saved from fatal accidents by the proper functioning of automatic emergency braking.

In all three video examples, pedestrians can be seen leaving the sides, out of the field of view, and vehicles from Tesla braking just in time before colliding with people. As a plus for the driver, Tesla electric vehicles can capture and

“This car may not even have been on autopilot, but we continually monitor the environment around us. We saw that there was a person in front and we hit the brake, “he said. Karpathy during your presentation.

Further, Andrej Karpathy, Explains how Tesla You are applying machine learning to your system to improve it enough to lead to a fully autonomous system.

“The AEB system performed well in testing its response to other vehicles at highway speeds. A lane support system helps prevent unintended deviation from the lane and also intervenes in some more critical situations. A speed assist system uses a camera and digital mapping to identify the local limit and the driver may choose to allow the car to adjust the speed limiter accordingly, “he said during the conference.

In this way, it’s like Tesla It continues to develop an autonomous driving system that will save not only the lives of drivers, but also that of nearby pedestrians on the streets and highways.

