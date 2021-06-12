Tesla cancels the Model S Plaid +, with 1,100 horses and 840 km of autonomy

PABLO SCARPELLINI

Updated on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Elon Musk has decided not to go ahead with this version, because he says the Model S Plaid is already good enough. And its shares on the stock market have risen.

Mercedes EQS: the luxury of the 21st century Tesla resigns not to accept bitcoins due to its environmental impact

When Tesla announced the 2021 range of its Model S saloon, it announced major improvements and changes. Perhaps the most striking, the new dashboard with a huge digital screen now positioned horizontally and rotatable, but, above all, with a steering wheel in the style of those used by the controls of an airplane or the one used by Formula 1 cars.

The range was also reorganized, with a version Plaid (costs almost 120,000 euros in Spain) powered by three electric motors, with 1,020 horses, 629 kilometers of autonomy (according to the EPA measurement system in the US), a peak of 322 km / h and capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h. h in just 2.1 seconds. In other words, a figure available only to supersport motorcycles and that make it the fastest large-series car in the world.

The Tesla Roadster will be sold in 2022 for about 200,000 euros

This, until, in 2022, the new Tesla Roadster appears that promises, in its most radical version, to stop the timer in that maneuver in just 1.1 seconds thanks to the push of additional compressed air rockets. Although it remains to be seen if there are wheels that can withstand such an effort.

With more than 600 kilometers it is enough

This, also at the expense of what the Plaid + version of the Model S could give of itself, also announced then and that a higher step was placed thanks to its 1,100 horses and a range of 840 km. A car that, at the moment, does not see the light.

Musk himself announced it, of course, through Twitter. “The Model S Plaid is already good enough,” he initially said. Then, to questions from the specialized press, he assured that once you have a range greater than 400 miles (644 km), it does not matter to have more range. Basically, there are zero trips over 400 miles where the driver does not need to go to the bathroom, eat, drink coffee, etc.

The surprising thing is that, for such a cutting-edge company, the decision involves falling short of what rivals such as the new Mercedes EQS will offer, which promises 770 km of range according to the WLTP standard and Lucid Air, with 832 km according to the method. EPA.

Shares were up 1% despite everything

The news was criticized by users, but not by the markets. Although the Tesla stock started the day on Monday with a 2% drop in the price of its shares, it closed the day at $ 605, with a 1% rise. Of course, since the beginning of the year, the value of the company on the stock market has fallen more than 18%, especially due to the backward movement it gave regarding the use of bitcoin as a means of payment. The annual low, reached in March, has been $ 563.

This, moreover, the same day as the NHTSA, the US equivalent of Traffic, announced the recall of thousands of Tesla cars for seatbelt and brake problems. Just for the first failure you will have to review almost 8,000 units of the Model 3 and Model models and manufactured inbetween 2018 and 2021.

