Tesla’s technology has gone one step further into the future, the company has just implemented a software update for some of its newer cars that allows you to see and respond to traffic lights and stop signs.

This is not only a breakthrough for Tesla, it is also for Elon Musk, the CEO of the company, who has spent several years looking for his cars to be capable of not only stopping in front of traffic lights, but also of more – sooner rather than later. – become true fully autonomous cars.

The new update is available only For Owners of Tesla Vehicles Equipped with Hardware 3, the third version of the Tesla computer that powers the autopilot.

Tesla started installing this computer on all new vehicles last year (and offers updates for those with older vehicles), although there is one more condition, this update only works on owners who also paid for the “fully autonomous” version. of the company.

But the system is not perfect, according to the company itself through a statement:

“Over time, as we learn from the fleet, the function will become more naturally controlled. Performance can be degraded in harsh environments with pedestrians, rain, direct sunlight, or when approaching obstructed traffic controls. ”

Therefore the company invites drivers to pay attention at all times to the road and to be ready to take immediate action at all times, including the possibility of stopping if the case arises.

Musk has long promised that Tesla vehicles will one day be able to drive on their own in all situations. But so far none of the manufacturer’s vehicles is capable of achieving this yet.

