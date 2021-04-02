Tesla breaks records and announces the sale of 185,000 cars in Q1 2021

Tesla continues to offer very positive sales results, both for the company and for the transition to electric mobility. Positive figures were expected but it has set new records both for the first quarter of the year, but also surpassing the fourth quarter of 2020.

The sales figure is especially significant since at the end of February the company was forced to stop one of the Model 3 production lines due to a significant shortage of chips. In addition, with updates to the Model S and Model XThey are not selling many of these models, only liquidating remaining stock.

Hence the surprise of the number of units sold during the first quarter of 2021. The analysts’ predictions varied a lot, between the difficulty of exceeding the number in the same period of time, but in 2020 to those who claimed that it would exceed the previous quarter.

Sale and delivery of Tesla vehicles in the first quarter of 2021

Those who advanced a number higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 were the ones who got it right. Tesla has delivered a total of 184,800 vehicles during the first three months of 2021, the largest in its history.

ProductionDeliveriesModel S / XN / A2,020Model 3 / Y180,338182,780Total180,338184,800The production of Model S and Model X does not apply since not a single vehicle of these models was manufactured

The year-on-year growth in vehicle production and deliveries is 110%, and 2% if we compare last quarter with this. The internationalization of car manufacturing Tesla, with the opening of the factory in Shanghai is having an increasingly important impact on company numbers.

We will see a second significant milestone in late 2021 once the factory in Berlin is working and deliveries are made Model Y within Europe. The same thing once the Texas factory starts operations and starts selling the Cybertruck.

The growth in vehicle deliveries of Tesla Over the years it can be clearly seen if we take the data from all the operating quarters of the company since its inception in 2012:

The company issued a statement following the disclosure of vehicle manufacturing and delivery results for the first quarter of 2021:

In the first quarter we have produced more than 180,000 vehicles and delivered almost 185,000. We are very encouraged by the positive reception of the Model Y in China and how we are about to reach full production in Shanghai. The new Model S and Model X have been exceptionally well received, with the new interior and equipment. We are practically ready to start mass production.

With the renewal of the brand’s most premium models and the start of vehicle manufacturing in Europe, we can expect a very positive 2021 for Tesla.

