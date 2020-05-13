15 minutes. Alameda County, California, ordered Tesla to cease production at its Fremont factory after company founder Elon Musk decided to ignore authorities’ orders and resume vehicle assembly.

The “San Francisco Chronicle” newspaper revealed Tuesday that county officials have ordered those responsible for the factory in writing to cease operations.

On Monday, Musk, who has called the confinement orders issued by US authorities to slow the spread of COVID-19 “fascist,” ordered the factory to reopen and stated on Twitter that he was prepared to be arrested for violating the ban. the county to resume operations.

United States President Donald Trump today sided with Musk and wrote on Twitter that “California should allow Tesla and Elon Musk to open the plant NOW. It can be done quickly and safely.”

Musk responded to Trump with a “thank you!” adding that “it is not often that the governor of California and the president agree.”

“Just me”

Also on Twitter, Musk said Monday was “perfect” at the Fremont factory, where some 10,000 people work and that it was closed since March 23.

Local media said Musk sent an email to his employees to thank them for resuming production at the factory.

In the past few hours, Musk, who has minimized the risk of infection and mortality from COVID-19, has raised the tone of his protest against Alameda County authorities.

On Monday, the 48-year-old billionaire explained on Twitter that “Tesla is resuming production today against Alameda County regulations. I will be there along with the others. If anyone arrests him, I ask that it be just me.”

A threat

And on Saturday, he first assured that he would move the company’s research center out of California although he later deleted the tweet and wrote a new one threatening to remove Tesla’s headquarters from California due to restrictions implemented to curb the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. , and bring it to Nevada or Texas: “Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately.”

The founder of Tesla also announced that he would denounce the interim director of Alameda Health, who chose to maintain confinement in the county. “It is acting contrary to what is ordered by the governor, the president and our freedoms protected by the Constitution, as well as by common sense!” He said.