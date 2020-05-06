Tesla has capitalized on the featureless camera offered by the Model 3s so far, and will make them part of the brand’s video calling system.

Probably some owners of the Tesla Model 3 They had noticed that their car has a camera just above the rear-view mirror, and that this one seemed only for decoration, since it is deactivated. However, Elon musk He explained that that camera could help the exterior cameras and be a support for autonomous driving, but now the CEO of Tesla has confirmed a new use for the future.

Its about Tesla’s native video calling system through the camera that the firm’s cars have integrated for some years. The Tesla Model 3 includes this add-on, and through a software update, these Tesla they can start using that camera.

Elon muskHe had also left the door open to use this camera for different tasks, such as recognizing the occupants of the car or identifying possible robbers. However, it was through a post on his Twitter account that the CEO of Tesla confirmed that “definitely” incorporating video calls into the car will be a “future feature”.

Do you think we could get video conferencing within a Tesla – Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) May 5, 2020

In these days, video calls are becoming a widely used tool, so it is not difficult to imagine that the Teslas, with their large touch screen, can easily implement them in the car.

At the moment there are no dates or any kind of detail regarding what these video calls would be like in the car, but the important thing is to know that Musk already has it on the map as the next task to execute.

